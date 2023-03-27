X

The Denver Post / March 27, 2023

‘Now is the time to act’

We join … community members in unequivocally supporting efforts at the Colorado Capitol to get better control on the deadly weapons flooding our community and often landing in the hands of young Coloradans ill-equipped in decision-making or gun safety even if they don’t have ill intent or trouble controlling their anger or depression.

No one thing will solve gun violence in our communities … but we don’t have the luxury of slowly testing policy proposals one at a time to see what works best.

People are dying and suffering grave injuries from mass shootings, drive-by shootings, homicides and suicides. Now is the time to act.

— The Denver Post Editorial Board

