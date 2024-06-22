The Atlanta presidential debate

Stay with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for news and things to know about the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Newsletter: Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter for subscribers and AJC Politics P.M. delivered weekday afternoons.
Social media: Follow updates on X at @ajc and @AJCGaPolitics. You can also follow Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell.
Podcast: For analysis and insight from Peachtree Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, listen to the Politically Georgia podcast live at 10 a.m. weekdays or on demand.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC
The Latest