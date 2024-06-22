Info Boxes

The Atlanta presidential debate

Stay with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for news and things to know about the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Newsletter: Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter for subscribers and AJC Politics P.M. delivered weekday afternoons.

Social media: Follow updates on X at @ajc and @AJCGaPolitics. You can also follow Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell.

Podcast: For analysis and insight from Peachtree Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, listen to the Politically Georgia podcast live at 10 a.m. weekdays or on demand.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

ELECTION 2024
Donations to Donald Trump skyrocket after guilty verdict

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones

Credit: TNS

‘We’re flying blind’: CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but fear missteps

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

ELECTION 2024
Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta
The Latest
Remembering Willie Mays
Election 2024: Follow the presidential election
Trump investigation in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: A shooting star, a Willie Mays home run
What Athens musicians and fan say about R.E.M.’s unexpected reunion performance
Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case