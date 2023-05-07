The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / May 7, 2023

‘We don’t have to live this way’
We don’t have to live this way. We don’t have to live in fear of visiting the doctor, or taking a trip to the supermarket, or sending our children to school. We don’t have to duck and cover. Our children don’t have to participate in lockdown drills. We don’t have to sit and watch our streets turn into a combat zone on live television.
We don’t have to mourn a 38-year-old mother who devoted her career to public health. We don’t have to pray all night that four other women fighting for their lives will survive. We don’t have to debate whether guns kill people or people kill people. (They both do.)
We don’t have to argue about whether mental health is a crisis in this country.
But we do live this way.
Every time we watch a gut-wrenching mass shooting unfold, we ask, “What can we do to ensure no city ever again endures the pain Atlanta suffered …?”
There is a simple answer: We can change the laws.
— Andrew Morse, president and publisher
