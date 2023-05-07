X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / May 7, 2023

Info Boxes

‘We don’t have to live this way’

We don’t have to live this way. We don’t have to live in fear of visiting the doctor, or taking a trip to the supermarket, or sending our children to school. We don’t have to duck and cover. Our children don’t have to participate in lockdown drills. We don’t have to sit and watch our streets turn into a combat zone on live television.

We don’t have to mourn a 38-year-old mother who devoted her career to public health. We don’t have to pray all night that four other women fighting for their lives will survive. We don’t have to debate whether guns kill people or people kill people. (They both do.)

We don’t have to argue about whether mental health is a crisis in this country.

But we do live this way.

Every time we watch a gut-wrenching mass shooting unfold, we ask, “What can we do to ensure no city ever again endures the pain Atlanta suffered …?”

There is a simple answer: We can change the laws.

— Andrew Morse, president and publisher

Read the full editorial here.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: Georgia Board of Education changes way public schools teach English1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Firing a gun inside Hartsfield-Jackson leads to 10 years in federal prison
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
7h ago
The Latest
The Philadelphia Inquirer/Aug. 23, 2022
The Mercury News / Jan. 25, 2023
The Denver Post / March 27, 2023
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
2h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top