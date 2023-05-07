The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / May 7, 2023

‘We don’t have to live this way’

We don’t have to live this way. We don’t have to live in fear of visiting the doctor, or taking a trip to the supermarket, or sending our children to school. We don’t have to duck and cover. Our children don’t have to participate in lockdown drills. We don’t have to sit and watch our streets turn into a combat zone on live television.

We don’t have to mourn a 38-year-old mother who devoted her career to public health. We don’t have to pray all night that four other women fighting for their lives will survive. We don’t have to debate whether guns kill people or people kill people. (They both do.)