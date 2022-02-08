The AJC at Super Bowl 56

» Rams’ Matthew Stafford ready for his first Super Bowl» What Falcons can learn from Bengals’ rapid rebuild» Rams’ Sean McVay heads up Georgia’s Super Bowl contingent» Bengals looking to make their own playoff history» All-Star Rams have their eyes on the Lombardi Trophy» Bengals’ Joe Burrow built for the Super Bowl stage» Bengals’ Uzomah: ‘I’m not missing the biggest game of my life’» The Bow Tie Chronicles» Complete coverage from the Super BowlEditors' PicksThe LatestBy the numbersOur reportingGeorgia Department of Public Health fundingInvestigations