The 2024 legislative session

The AJC is publishing a series of stories about issues likely to be debated in the General Assembly during the session that begins Jan. 8. Among the issues are abortion, voting, antisemitism, criminal justice and health care, including the potential expansion of the state’s Medicaid system. Readers can follow news of the Georgia Legislature on all of our platforms, ajc.com, the AJC app and our print and ePaper editions.

