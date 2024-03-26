BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision; search and rescue effort underway
Info Boxes

Test S2-757 ai2html

26 minutes ago
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water29m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision
40m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route
The Latest
How to register for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Telfair State Prison
Our reporting
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta