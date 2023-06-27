X

Statement by UGA Athletic Association

“The University of Georgia and Athletic Association consider any allegation of sexual assault or domestic abuse to be a very serious matter, and we take swift and appropriate action in response to allegations when warranted by law enforcement or internal investigations. This policy is applied universally across our University community to students, student-athletes, staff, and personnel. Student-athletes are subject to the exact same disciplinary process as other students, and in addition, face further athletic program disciplinary measures, which can include suspension and dismissal from the team.

“From the moment we are made aware of an allegation of sexual misconduct, we have always fully cooperated with law enforcement and the University’s Equal Opportunity Office and Office of Student Conduct. Under no circumstance would we seek to influence the outcome of an investigation or the determination of charges, as these decisions are made at the sole discretion of law enforcement and campus disciplinary bodies.

“While each circumstance is unique, for any credible allegation of sexual violence or assault by a student-athlete, we issue a preliminary suspension – at a minimum, from competition – as the matter is thoroughly and independently investigated. ...

“The University of Georgia has clear institutional policies prohibiting sexual misconduct, including established reporting protocols, and these policies are applied consistently to all students, including student-athletes.”

