Spring in Atlanta

Out with the old: A fresh approach to using up winter produceBe proactive about seasonal allergiesMark your calendar for these Spring festivalsExplore more local tips for Spring in Food and Dining, Things to Do, and Health and Wellness.Editors' PicksFalcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h agoCredit: APFulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges24m agoCredit: cusDecelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta1h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezOver 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel2h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezOver 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel2h agoCredit: Jason.Getz@ajc.comInstagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor4h agoThe LatestOur reportingNine strategies for beating spring allergiesHow to use MARTA during the airport station constructionFeaturedCredit: Arvin Temkar/AJCBest-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 20248h agoClark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ showMark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do