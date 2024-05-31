Some of Georgia’s quirkiest laws

There are a host of quirky laws buried deep in city and county codes in metro Atlanta. Some of the ordinances are no longer enforced. But technically, at least, it would be a violation to:

Not kill poison ivy on your property in Atlanta.

Allow dirty water from washing cars to run across sidewalks in Decatur.

Conduct treasure hunts designed for commercial gain in Brookhaven or Johns Creek.

Have a bonfire in Woodstock in an area not designated by fire officials.

Spit in places of worship or certain other spots in Cherokee County, Atlanta, Austell, Fayetteville or Avondale Estates.

Practice fortunetelling in Lilburn, East Point, DeKalb County or Chamblee.

Intentionally scare anyone in East Point. Apparently even on Halloween.

Fly a kite from a sidewalk or street in Fayetteville.

Play catch on sidewalks and streets in Berkeley Lake, Newnan, Fayetteville or Acworth.

Sell ice cream from an ice cream truck in Chamblee or Avondale Estates.

Be a head of a household and not maintain a firearm and ammo in Kennesaw, but there are broad exceptions.

Sell for less than $39 a .22 caliber handgun with a barrel three inches or shorter in Hapeville.

Practice “any acrobatic or fancy riding” on the streets of Atlanta, Decatur, Avondale Estates or broader DeKalb generally. Also prohibited: taking both hands off the handlebar or both feet off the pedals.

Ride or park a bicycle, skateboard or skates on sidewalks “or other public ways or streets adjacent to a commercial establishment” in Snellville.