Some of Georgia’s quirkiest laws

There are a host of quirky laws buried deep in city and county codes in metro Atlanta. Some of the ordinances are no longer enforced. But technically, at least, it would be a violation to:

  • Not kill poison ivy on your property in Atlanta.
  • Allow dirty water from washing cars to run across sidewalks in Decatur.
  • Conduct treasure hunts designed for commercial gain in Brookhaven or Johns Creek.
  • Have a bonfire in Woodstock in an area not designated by fire officials.
  • Spit in places of worship or certain other spots in Cherokee County, Atlanta, Austell, Fayetteville or Avondale Estates.
  • Practice fortunetelling in Lilburn, East Point, DeKalb County or Chamblee.
  • Intentionally scare anyone in East Point. Apparently even on Halloween.
  • Fly a kite from a sidewalk or street in Fayetteville.
  • Play catch on sidewalks and streets in Berkeley Lake, Newnan, Fayetteville or Acworth.
  • Sell ice cream from an ice cream truck in Chamblee or Avondale Estates.
  • Be a head of a household and not maintain a firearm and ammo in Kennesaw, but there are broad exceptions.
  • Sell for less than $39 a .22 caliber handgun with a barrel three inches or shorter in Hapeville.
  • Practice “any acrobatic or fancy riding” on the streets of Atlanta, Decatur, Avondale Estates or broader DeKalb generally. Also prohibited: taking both hands off the handlebar or both feet off the pedals.
  • Ride or park a bicycle, skateboard or skates on sidewalks “or other public ways or streets adjacent to a commercial establishment” in Snellville.
