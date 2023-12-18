Sex Money Murder Bloods

4. Tracey Wise: Former lieutenant at Baldwin State Prison allegedly involved in Brandt’s drug trafficking.

5. Kierra Williams: Former officer at Baldwin State Prison allegedly involved in trafficking drugs with Brandt.

6. Elton Jackson: Inmate at Telfair State Prison charged in meth trafficking and a scam to fraudulently obtain $140,000 in unemployment benefits.

7. K2: Synthetic pot, also called “Spice,” typically sprayed on paper and smoked.

8. Meth.

9. Kyle Oree: Inmate at Washington State Prison charged in meth trafficking and the unemployment benefits scam.

10. Chase Pinckney, aka Chase Pickney: Inmate at Ware State Prison charged in meth trafficking and the unemployment benefits scam.

11. Anthony Jernigan: Inmate at Hays State Prison alleged to have ordered the murder of an inmate at Hancock State Prison and been part of the unemployment benefits scam.

12. Demarco Draughn: Inmate at Macon State prison alleged to have murdered the inmate at Hancock State Prison on Jernigan’s order and been part of the unemployment benefits scam.

13. Oct. 11, 2017, murder at Hancock State Prison that feds contend was the result of the victim’s violating the gang’s rule against homosexual activity.

14. Unemployment benefits form, similar to what could have been used by gang members to carry out the alleged scam.

(Photo credits: 1, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12: Georgia Department of Corrections; 2: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com; 3, 5: Ga. Peace Officer Standards & Training; 4: POST case file; 7, 8: Drug Enforcement Administration; 14: AJC photo illustration)