Searchable list

Explore the AJC’s findings on hundreds of persistently dangerous complexes in metro AtlantaEditors' PicksCredit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.comBond granted to protesters charged with domestic terrorism2h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCBradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?3h agoCredit: Arvin Temkar/AJCRaffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants18h agoCredit: Steve SchaeferSouthwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers9m agoCredit: Steve SchaeferSouthwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers9m agoMan seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say 3h agoThe LatestSearchable ListMcAvoy Farms complaint timelineGeorgia US Senate runoffFeaturedCredit: Abell ImagesPhotos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta23h agoToday's college bowl games10 don’t-miss events in the new year