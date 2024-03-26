Running clubs for kids

Here’s a look at six running clubs in Atlanta area designed for children of various ages.
Gotta Run Kids
Gotta Run Kids has a 1-mile club program for children in kindergarten through second grade, as well as an 5K program for kids who are in third through eighth grades. A competitive division called Great Strides competes in cross-country events, and several runners have competed in the USATF Junior Olympics. Most participants are from the Cumming area, but the club is also open to kids from other areas.
Website: gottarunkids.com
Kilometer Kids
Sponsored by Atlanta Track Club, this game-based running program encourages kids K-5th grade to participate in running.
There’s no charge to set up a program, which is run by parents, school administrators and teachers. Atlanta Track Club staff provides support, consulting and site visits.
Website: atlantatrackclub.org
Girls on the Run Atlanta
Girls on the Run Atlanta has an eponymous program for third to fifth graders, and has a program called “Heart & Soul” for older girls between 67th and 8th grade. The program is designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills. The season ends with a celebratory 5K with every child in the program receiving a commemorative medal.
Website: girlsontherunatlanta.org
Alpha Crush Running Club
Alpha Crush Running Club provides training for youths ages 7 to 18 who live in Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming, Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell. The focus is on preparing athletes who want to participate in high school distance running, so club members don’t train for sprint or field events. The organization is a member of USATF and AAU Georgia. Alpha Crush runners practice at Wills Park in Alpharetta.
Website: alphacrush.org
Walton Youth Running Club
Located in Marietta and member of USATF, this club is designed to introduce kids of all abilities to sprint and distance running and field. Runners participate in in Northwest Georgia Youth Track League and sanctioned meets. Walton Youth Running Club athletes have competed in and won championships at the Area, State, Region and National levels.
The Walton Youth Running Club is largely comprised of students who are zoned to attend Walton High School, but athletes do not have to attend a feeder school to participate.
Website: wpyrc.com
The Heat Track Club
Located in Cobb County, The Heat Track Club follows the guidelines set forth by the USATF, AAU, the Cobb County Youth Track League (CCYTL), and Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA). Practices are held at Kell High School. Youth from The Heat have won more than 300 national medals.
Website: theheattrackclub.org