Related AJC coverage about Jan. 6 and the 2020 election

Georgia will play big part in hearings on Jan. 6 attackHow to watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearingsEXPLAINER: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attackInside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election: AJC Special ReportNew details show Georgia Republicans’ actions on and before Jan. 6. attackJan. 6 Capitol attack: Reaction, news one year laterEditors' PicksCollege Park city manager fired after four months on job2h agoDunwoody stops effort to take church property for possible softball field1h agoCover 9@9: A look at the Falcons’ revamped secondary7h agoCobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case3h agoCobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case3h agoReality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial23h agoThe LatestTest Georgia 2020 election investigationD-Day 1944: Georgians who played a roleAbout the UMC churches that want to disaffiliateFeaturedCredit: Cobb County policeAfter officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroomMemorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember