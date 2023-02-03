Concerns about police procedure

David Harris, a professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh who studies police procedure and behavior, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Athens police department offering a football staffer access to officers at the scene of a crash involving football players raises questions about special treatment.
Here’s more from Harris:
Favoritism and fairness: “If this were anything but the University of Georgia football program, I just don’t see them doing that. … It raises questions of efforts to protect the university and the football program in ways that would not be extended to regular folks.”
Transparency: “Now we know to some extent what happened. But if this police department doesn’t start filling in the blanks, the public will, and their assumptions will be that there was some type of favoritism.”
Public trust: “Public agencies like a police department depend upon the trust of the public if they are to be anything other than simply enforcers using their mandate.”
—Asia Simone Burns