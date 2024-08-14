Qualifying conditions for a Low THC Oil card in Georgia

- Cancer, when such diagnosis is end stage or the treatment produces related wasting illness, recalcitrant nausea and vomiting;
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
- Seizure disorders related to diagnosis of epilepsy or trauma related head injuries
- Multiple sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
- Crohn’s disease
- Mitochondrial disease
- Parkinson’s disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
- Sickle cell disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
- Tourette’s syndrome, when such syndrome is diagnosed as severe
- Autism spectrum disorder, when such disorder is diagnosed for a patient who is at least 18 years of age, or severe autism, when diagnosed for a patient who is less than 18 years of age
- Epidermolysis bullosa
- Alzheimer’s disease, when such disease is diagnosed as severe or end stage
- Acquired immune deficiency syndrome, when such syndrome is diagnosed as severe or end stage
- Peripheral neuropathy, when such symptoms are diagnosed as severe or end stage
- Post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from direct exposure to or the witnessing of a trauma for a patient who is at least 18 years of age; or
- Intractable pain. “Intractable pain” means pain that has a cause that cannot be removed and for which, according to generally accepted medical practice, the full range of pain management modalities appropriate for the patient has been used for a period of at least six months without adequate results or with intolerable side effects;
Note: People in hospice are also eligible for the card.