Info Boxes

Qualifying conditions for a Low THC Oil card in Georgia

  • Cancer, when such diagnosis is end stage or the treatment produces related wasting illness, recalcitrant nausea and vomiting;
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
  • Seizure disorders related to diagnosis of epilepsy or trauma related head injuries
  • Multiple sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Mitochondrial disease

  • Parkinson’s disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
  • Sickle cell disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end stage
  • Tourette’s syndrome, when such syndrome is diagnosed as severe
  • Autism spectrum disorder, when such disorder is diagnosed for a patient who is at least 18 years of age, or severe autism, when diagnosed for a patient who is less than 18 years of age
  • Epidermolysis bullosa
  • Alzheimer’s disease, when such disease is diagnosed as severe or end stage
  • Acquired immune deficiency syndrome, when such syndrome is diagnosed as severe or end stage
  • Peripheral neuropathy, when such symptoms are diagnosed as severe or end stage
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from direct exposure to or the witnessing of a trauma for a patient who is at least 18 years of age; or
  • Intractable pain. “Intractable pain” means pain that has a cause that cannot be removed and for which, according to generally accepted medical practice, the full range of pain management modalities appropriate for the patient has been used for a period of at least six months without adequate results or with intolerable side effects;

Note: People in hospice are also eligible for the card.

The Latest
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch