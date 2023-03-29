Private managed care organizations operating in Georgia

In 2006, Georgia began using managed care companies for its Medicaid program. It added foster care to its managed care system in 2014. About 2 million adults and children in Georgia have their care managed through a Medicaid CMO. Here are the private managed care organizations currently operating in Georgia. The state is in the midst of extended process to consider new vendors and establish new contract requirements for its Medicaid program.
Peach State
Operating in Georgia since 2006, Peach State Health Plan is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation.
Members as of August 2022: 1,028, 421 adults and children
Amerigroup and Amerigroup 360
Operating in Georgia since 2006, Amerigroup Community Care is a subsidiary of insurance giant Elevance, formerly Anthem. In 2014, Amerigroup 360 was added as the single, statewide care management organization for children in foster care, adoption assistance and some children in the juvenile justice system.
Members as of August 2022: 610,322 adults and children
CareSource
Operating in Georgia since 2017, CareSource is a nonprofit managed care provider.
Members as of August 2022: 451, 717 adults and children
Credit: Christina Matacotta