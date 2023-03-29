Private managed care organizations operating in Georgia

Amerigroup and Amerigroup 360

Operating in Georgia since 2006, Amerigroup Community Care is a subsidiary of insurance giant Elevance, formerly Anthem. In 2014, Amerigroup 360 was added as the single, statewide care management organization for children in foster care, adoption assistance and some children in the juvenile justice system.

Members as of August 2022: 610,322 adults and children

CareSource

Operating in Georgia since 2017, CareSource is a nonprofit managed care provider.

Members as of August 2022: 451, 717 adults and children