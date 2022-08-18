Previous seasons of ‘Breakdown’ available

ajc logo
Season 1: “Breakdown: Railroad Justice in a Railroad Town”

Season 2: “Breakdown: Death in a Hot Car—Mistake or Murder?”

Season 3: “Breakdown: Predator, M.D.”

Season 4: “Breakdown: Murder Below the Gnat Line”

Season 5: “Breakdown: The Tex McIver Murder Case”

Season 6: “Breakdown: A Jury of His Peers”

Season 7: “Breakdown: Judgment Call”

Season 8: ‘Breakdown: The Ahmaud Arbery Case’

Season 9: ‘Breakdown: The Trump Grand Jury’

Special episode: “Breakdown: The Imperfect Alibi”

