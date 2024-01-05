Our reporting

After The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed in October 2022 that billionaire movie producer Sidney Kimmel was the victim of an $11 million heist by a man in a Georgia prison, news organizations from across the U.S. ran stories about the case. In subsequent investigations, the AJC reported that the inmate, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., had also targeted other wealthy individuals and that a contraband cellphone seized from him in the state’s top security prison showed that he at one time had amassed $31 million in a bank account. While the Georgia Department of Corrections had learned as early as 2018 that Cofield was pulling off financial crimes, he wasn’t charged until 2020, when federal authorities uncovered the $11 million theft.