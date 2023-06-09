X

Our reporting

Info Boxes

In January, a fatal crash following the celebration of the University of Georgia football program’s second national championship claimed the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in the incident. The AJC has had a team of reporters investigating the crash for months. It’s part of the newsroom’s commitment to seek the truth and provide accountability of public institutions.

The AJC filed nearly 150 public records requests to report this story. Reporters compiled a list of the nearly 400 players who have played at Georgia under Kirby Smart. Reporters searched court and police records in Athens-Clarke County to determine if any of the players had had arrests, traffic tickets or other contacts with law enforcement. The AJC also conducted similar searches in 15 other Georgia counties, many of them near Athens. The AJC searched court and police records in Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee to identify cases in other states. The AJC also obtained hundreds of emails between UGA athletics program officials and the Athens-Clarke County government.

AJC reporters spent months reviewing this information, compiling hundreds of cases and traffic incidents involving UGA players and law enforcement during the Kirby Smart era.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
48m ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
3h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
3h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia GOP convention 2023
Read Part 1 of “The Dancer”
‘The Dancer’ will continue
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
2h ago
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
56m ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top