Our reporting

In January, a fatal crash following the celebration of the University of Georgia football program’s second national championship claimed the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock. Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in the incident. The AJC has had a team of reporters investigating the crash for months. It’s part of the newsroom’s commitment to seek the truth and provide accountability of public institutions.

The AJC filed nearly 150 public records requests to report this story. Reporters compiled a list of the nearly 400 players who have played at Georgia under Kirby Smart. Reporters searched court and police records in Athens-Clarke County to determine if any of the players had had arrests, traffic tickets or other contacts with law enforcement. The AJC also conducted similar searches in 15 other Georgia counties, many of them near Athens. The AJC searched court and police records in Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee to identify cases in other states. The AJC also obtained hundreds of emails between UGA athletics program officials and the Athens-Clarke County government.

AJC reporters spent months reviewing this information, compiling hundreds of cases and traffic incidents involving UGA players and law enforcement during the Kirby Smart era.