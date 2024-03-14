Our reporting

In a series of stories last year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed disturbing issues in Georgia state prisons. Homicides, suicides and drug overdoses shattering records. Prisoners running statewide drug trafficking networks. Hundreds of correctional officers smuggling contraband. Inmates who transformed in prison into powerful crime lords.

This year, the AJC has highlighted the cost to taxpayers of the prison system’s failures. The AJC reported that the state has paid out nearly $20 million since 2018 to settle claims involving death or injury to state prisoners. Another story revealed that the prison system’s medical provider backed out of its contract, citing millions in extra costs due to violence. Yet another detailed how state legislators were being asked to approve tens of millions of dollars in extra spending for the Department of Corrections to combat contraband, improve healthcare and try to address startling vacancy rates for correctional officers.