Our reporting

Amid Georgia’s affordable housing crisis, hedge funds, private equity firms and other absentee investors have bought up aging apartment complexes throughout the metro area, hiking rents and fees while skimping on maintenance and security. That business model has trapped tens of thousands of people in apartment complexes with rampant crime, squalor or other hazards, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found in its 2022 “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation.

The investigation also found that investors were attracted to Georgia because the state’s renter-protection laws are among the nation’s weakest, and local governments often lack the legal authority, resources or time to force unscrupulous operators to make sure apartments are safe and habitable. Read more at ajc.com/dwellings

