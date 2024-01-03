Our Reporting

Over the summer The Atlanta Jounal-Constitution received a tip that Savannah Court of Lake Oconee received a notice of revocation from state regulators. Investigative reporter Allie Gross decided to look into the facility, and in turn the state’s regulation process. The reporting involved sifting through hundreds of pages of inspection reports, settlement agreements and court documents in order to create a cohesive timeline for the facility and its interactions with the state. Because Savannah Court is run by a Florida-based business — Senior Living Management — Gross also spent time tracking down all the various LLCs associated with Senior Living Management, and lawsuits currently pending at other facilities. To contextualize her findings, Gross spoke with advocates and experts in the field, as well as state legislators, and spokespeople for DCH. Finally, in order to better understand the actual care and day-to-day, Gross spoke to residents at Savannah Court of Lake Oconee. The management at the facility declined interview requests.