BreakingNews
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
ajc logo
X

Our reporting

Info Boxes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received email tips and phone calls from concerned parents in the days after the shutdown of the Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy in October. A team of journalists spent months interviewing parents and their children, requesting and reviewing hundreds of pages of records, and pressing for answers from state officials. Three years ago, the AJC went through a similar process for a multi-part series on the Youth Challenge Program at Fort Stewart, a program marred by sexual harassment claims from state and abuse accusations from students. The AJC will continue to follow this important story. If you have additional information on this story, contact reporter Chris Joyner at chris.joyner@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp wants $2,000 pay raises for teachers, state employees
3h ago
The Latest
Photos
From 2002
Going to Plains
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
6h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top