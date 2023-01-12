Our reporting

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received email tips and phone calls from concerned parents in the days after the shutdown of the Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy in October. A team of journalists spent months interviewing parents and their children, requesting and reviewing hundreds of pages of records, and pressing for answers from state officials. Three years ago, the AJC went through a similar process for a multi-part series on the Youth Challenge Program at Fort Stewart, a program marred by sexual harassment claims from state and abuse accusations from students. The AJC will continue to follow this important story. If you have additional information on this story, contact reporter Chris Joyner at chris.joyner@ajc.com.