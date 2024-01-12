Our Reporting

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution began publishing its Dangerous Dwellings series in June 2022, exposing how out-of-town private equity firms and other investors turn a profit from Georgia’s weak statewide tenant protections and gaps in local enforcement. This business model forces tens of thousands of metro Atlantans to live amongst violence and substandard conditions.

A team of AJC reporters has covered this story for more than two years. They examined thousands of public records, conducted scores of interviews, made dozens of site visits, shadowed tenants, and attended court hearings. The series spurred changes to local ordinances in several metro Atlanta jurisdictions, led to a bipartisan proposal to boost statewide tenant protections, and won several national journalism awards.

Read the series at ajc.com/dwellings