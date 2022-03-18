Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

NIL in Georgia: AJC coverage

Info Boxes

Read more about Georgia college athletes and NIL, the Name, Image and Likeness, marketplace

College athletes making most of creative NIL opportunities

‘The Wild West’: College sports’ NIL era brings upheaval

NIL timeline: How we got here and what’s next

Michael Cunningham: NCAA creates NIL problems by clinging to dying ‘amateur’ model

Georgia’s Jordan Davis a big beneficiary of NIL

Sarah Bates leverages athlete status, TikTok into NIL success

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Podcasts from the AJC
Remembering Coach Jeremy Williams
Remembering Sam Massell 1927-2022
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top