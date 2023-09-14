BreakingNews
BREAKING | Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead

MORE ON THIS SERIES

Info Boxes
X

Inside Job: Hundreds of Georgia prison employees had a side hustle — adiding prisoners’ criminal schemes

Interview: Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver takes our questions

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa36m ago

Credit: NYT

Meadows withdraws motion to halt his Fulton County RICO case
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
55m ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October
3h ago
The Latest
MORE ON THIS SERIES
COVID vaccination recommendations: What you need to know
About this investigation
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
7h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top