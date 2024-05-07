BreakingNews
Stormy Daniels is expected to appear Tuesday as a witness in Trump's hush money trial
Info Boxes

Metro Atlanta housing market, March to April

Homes sold: +5.5%

Median price: +0.7%

Active listings: +7.8%

Metro Atlanta housing market, last 12 months

Homes sold: +9.5%

Median price: +3.8%

Active listings: +46.0%

Average sales price, April, metro Atlanta

Cherokee: $577,531

Clayton: $266,918

Cobb: $540,680

DeKalb: $500,371

Douglas: $342,740

Fayette: $580,109

Forsyth: $758,960

Fulton: $709,195

Gwinnett: $498,044

Henry: $379,290

Paulding: $386,933

Rockdale: $346,605

Share of buyers by household income

At or below $42,438: 4.5%

From $42,439 to $67,900: 22.6%

From $67,901 to $102,670: 28.8%

Above $102,670: 43.6%

Median household income, metro Atlanta: $84,876

Share of homes whose listing price was lowered for sale, April

2020: 18.7%

2021: 9.9%

2022: 11.8%

2023: 15.3%

2024: 19.4%

Sources: Georgia Multiple Listing Services, Redfin, U.S. Census Bureau

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp to sign budget with raises for 300,000 workers today

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia election board set to decide allegation of double-counting in 2020
1h ago

Credit: AP

More homes for sale, but metro Atlanta buyers still at a disadvantage

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia father, two adults sons arrested on Jan. 6 charges
2h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia father, two adults sons arrested on Jan. 6 charges
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israeli military seizes the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt
58m ago
The Latest
History of the Masonic Hall
Some overall recommendations from the CDC to close the gap
Five ways that rural Georgians are dying at higher rates
Featured

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants