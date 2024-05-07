Metro Atlanta housing market, March to April

Homes sold: +5.5%
Median price: +0.7%
Active listings: +7.8%
Metro Atlanta housing market, last 12 months
Homes sold: +9.5%
Median price: +3.8%
Active listings: +46.0%
Average sales price, April, metro Atlanta
Cherokee: $577,531
Clayton: $266,918
Cobb: $540,680
DeKalb: $500,371
Douglas: $342,740
Fayette: $580,109
Forsyth: $758,960
Fulton: $709,195
Gwinnett: $498,044
Henry: $379,290
Paulding: $386,933
Rockdale: $346,605
Share of buyers by household income
At or below $42,438: 4.5%
From $42,439 to $67,900: 22.6%
From $67,901 to $102,670: 28.8%
Above $102,670: 43.6%
Median household income, metro Atlanta: $84,876
Share of homes whose listing price was lowered for sale, April
2020: 18.7%
2021: 9.9%
2022: 11.8%
2023: 15.3%
2024: 19.4%
Sources: Georgia Multiple Listing Services, Redfin, U.S. Census Bureau