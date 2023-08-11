Meet the AJC Super 11

The 2023 edition of the AJC Super 11 is out, spotlighting the the AJC’s annual preseason choices for the best Georgia high school football players. The season begins Wednesday, Aug. 16

In 11 paragraphs, here’s a closer look at the newest Super 11

Photos: Learn more about the players who made our Super 11

Full coverage: Profiles and video of each Super 11 players, previews of the new season

Subscribers: A special section was published in Friday’s ePaper edition

Profiles of the 2023 AJC Super 11 team: K.J. Bolden | Sammy Brown | Ny Carr | Kameron Davis | Eddrick Houston | Demello Jones | Luke Kromenhoek | Mike Matthews | Prentiss ‘Air’ Noland | Aaron Philo | Landen Thomas

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

