Los Angeles Times / March 28, 2023

‘Tally of loss and sorrow compounds’

When we look beyond horrific headline-grabbing mass shootings, the tally of loss and sorrow compounds.

How much longer before most Americans can count themselves as survivors of gun violence? What does that do to the national psyche? For parents to say goodbye to their children each morning with the lingering fear it will be the last time they see them. For young people who are trained by the culture to constantly scope out exit routes in case there is a shooter.

We’re a country that purports to care about human life, yet we tolerate frequent mass casualties from guns. While conservative legislators in Tennessee and other states spend their time trying to ban books or drag queens, curtail gender-affirming care for transgender youth, or whitewash public school curriculum in the name of protecting children, they refuse to take meaningful steps to reduce the leading cause of their death in America: gun violence.

A majority of Americans support stronger rules on the sale of guns and feel increasingly dissatisfied with the nation’s failure to more strictly regulate firearms. But too many state and federal lawmakers, mostly Republican, won’t buck the gun lobby and its extreme ideology that even common-sense restrictions amount to government oppression.

So, instead, Americans live with another kind of oppression — the crushing fear that they might be the next victim or survivor of gun violence.

— The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board

Read the full editorial here.

