Los Angeles Times / March 28, 2023

‘Tally of loss and sorrow compounds’

When we look beyond horrific headline-grabbing mass shootings, the tally of loss and sorrow compounds.

How much longer before most Americans can count themselves as survivors of gun violence? What does that do to the national psyche? For parents to say goodbye to their children each morning with the lingering fear it will be the last time they see them. For young people who are trained by the culture to constantly scope out exit routes in case there is a shooter.