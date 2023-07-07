Leading causes of maternal death in Georgia, 2018-2020

The state Department of Public Health has released its findings from the review of Georgia’s maternal deaths from 2018 to 2020 by the Maternal Mortality Review Committee. These were the top ways in which the committee found pregnancy contributed to the death of someone who was pregnant or had given birth in the previous year. The vast majority of the deaths had at least some chance of being prevented if different steps were taken, the committee found.

16 deaths: Hemorrhage. All preventable.

15 deaths: Mental health conditions. All preventable.

13 deaths: Cardiomyopathy (a condition that affects how your heart pumps blood). All preventable.

13 deaths: Cardiovascular and coronary conditions. All preventable.

12 deaths: Embolism (an obstruction in an artery or a blood clot). Ten were preventable.

10 deaths: Preeclampsia and eclampsia. All preventable.

Source: Georgia Maternal Mortality Review

