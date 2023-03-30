King of Atlanta

Here are three other ways that Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored in Atlanta. And don’t miss this updated list of King statues around the country and around the world.
Credit: Reann Huber
MOREHOUSE
In the early 1980s with the opening of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King International Chapel, King’s alma mater commissioned Denver sculptor Ed Dwight to do the city’s first statue of the leader.
GOLD DOME
In 2017, on the 54th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream,” speech, an 8-foot statue of King was unveiled at the Georgia Capitol building.
Credit: Jenni Girtman
NORTHSIDE DRIVE
In 2021, a statue of King sculpted by Jamaican-born Basil Watson was installed on Northside Drive
The newest King statue will be unveiled at 1 p.m., following the World Peace Revival Awards ceremony and march.