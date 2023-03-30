King of Atlanta

GOLD DOME

In 2017, on the 54th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream,” speech, an 8-foot statue of King was unveiled at the Georgia Capitol building.



NORTHSIDE DRIVE

In 2021, a statue of King sculpted by Jamaican-born Basil Watson was installed on Northside Drive

The newest King statue will be unveiled at 1 p.m., following the World Peace Revival Awards ceremony and march.