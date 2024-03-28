The Cleveland Clinic suggests parents consider the following age guidelines if your child wants to run a race:

7-year-olds and under Look for “fun runs” or races between 1 and 2 miles or a 100-yard dash. These should be short runs, not long or extended. Training for this age group should be around one or two days a week. Race time should not be important to this age group.

8-to 12-year-olds Tweens’ normal development changes allows them to adapt to longer training. This is an appropriate age group to safely participate in a 5K (3.10 miles). Training should be around three or four days a week.

13-to 15-year-olds Younger teenagers can safely attempt 10Ks (6.2 miles) or a half marathon (13.1 miles). Training can be upwards of every other day, or even every day as long as there is appropriate recovery time.

16-to 18-year-olds Most marathons have a minimum age requirement. The minimum is typically between 16 and 18-years-old and may require parent consent. Smaller races might have younger age requirements, so be sure to check before committing to the race.