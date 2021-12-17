How you can fight farmworker abuse

- Spencer-Mercado suggests trying to learn as much as possible about where the food you buy comes from. Shopping at local farmers markets can ensure your purchase wasn’t grown under dubious labor standards.
- Laura Germino, a co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a Florida-based nonprofit that has assisted in the prosecution of several farm slavery operations recommends consumers support the retail food companies that have signed up for the Fair Food Program at fairfood.org, which enforces strict worker safety rules.
