How we got the story

As part of its ongoing coverage of the state’s mental health system and the availability of services for children and teens, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution began seeking records last year related to Georgia’s Medicaid care managed care companies. The Journal-Constitution collected data from a state agency, often waiting months for responses under the Georgia Open Records Act. In spite of delays and limited responses, the newspaper continued to ask questions and request information. The reporter reviewed hundreds of pages of documents and interviewed state officials, advocates, care providers, families and experts to examine the Medicaid system that serves as the health plan for every child in foster care and low-income children across Georgia