How we got the story

Info Boxes

As part of its ongoing coverage of the state’s mental health system and the availability of services for children and teens, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution began seeking records last year related to Georgia’s Medicaid care managed care companies. The Journal-Constitution collected data from a state agency, often waiting months for responses under the Georgia Open Records Act. In spite of delays and limited responses, the newspaper continued to ask questions and request information. The reporter reviewed hundreds of pages of documents and interviewed state officials, advocates, care providers, families and experts to examine the Medicaid system that serves as the health plan for every child in foster care and low-income children across Georgia

Continuing coverage

This story is part of the AJC’s coverage of Georgia’s failure to create a comprehensive and safe mental and behavioral health system to serve Georgia’s children and teens. Read the AJC’s Children in Crisis series here.

