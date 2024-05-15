How we got the story

Beginning in February, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified and interviewed more than 30 people for this article, including researchers and other experts. Most had experienced the early desegregation or later integration of a Georgia public school, either as a student or a teacher. To find them, a reporter contacted leaders in education and in civil rights, among other sources. Often, the people interviewed were able to share more contacts through their alumni networks. The AJC also reviewed yearbooks and other documents in the Atlanta Public Schools archives, as well as court records, published reports, news articles and books.