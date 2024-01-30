How does measles spread?

Measles is an extremely contagious virus—you can catch it just from passing through the same room that an infected person was in hours earlier. Here’s how it works:

The measles virus lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can then spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

People can become infected by breathing the contaminated air or touching an infected surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Measles can spread quickly. In fact, 90% of the people close to a person infected who are not immune will also become infected.

Infected people can spread measles to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears.

SOURCE: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta