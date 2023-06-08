How Atlanta’s share of the training center cost skyrocketed

The original funding model

Initial promises from project supporters had three groups each chipping in $30 million for Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center: a set of private contributors, the city of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Foundation.

An unexplained change

A change in the ground lease agreement’s terms in August 2021, shown in the highlight below, required the city enter a separate agreement to lease the facility back from the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Officials double down

When the ground lease was approved by the City Council in September 2021, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms insisted nothing had changed. The city would contribute only $30 million (read the full press release here), either through lease payments over time, or in a single payment up front. (Eventually the city would be responsible for BOTH of these payments.)

Money up front for construction

When the Council agreed in December 2021 to spend up to $35 million up front for construction costs, that appeared to rule out the lease payments. For the next year and a half, city and Atlanta Police Foundation officials stuck to the original story: the city and the nonprofit would contribute around $30 million each.

New details come to light

In May 2023, more funding details emerged, as first reported by the ACPC. Documents provided to the City Council showed the city would spend $31 million up front for construction, plus $1.2 million per year in lease payments. That adds up to a total contribution of $67 million over 30 years.

How much is the Atlanta Police Foundation actually contributing?

It’s no longer clear. Mayor’s office officials say the foundation will use the city’s lease payments to pay off the debt and interest on a $20 million construction loan. The remaining $10 million pledge is expected to come through new market tax credits, which are subsidized by the federal government.

SOURCE: Atlanta City Council documents

CREDIT: Brian Eason & Pete Corson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution