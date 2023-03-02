BreakingNews
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
X
Dark Mode Toggle

How AJC counted landlord legislators

Info Boxes

In theory, the number of legislators who are residential landlords should be easy to count. In practice, it’s not.

Under state law, elected officials must file personal finance disclosures with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission that list their businesses, employment, investments and real estate. But these disclosures can be vague or exclude properties owned through a corporation.

We hoped to get clarification from the lawmakers themselves, but most did not reply to our emails.

To make our estimate, we used local and state property records to confirm property ownership, establish its use, and identify real estate listed under the name of a lawmaker’s business. When possible, we checked out-of-state properties as well. If a lawmaker disclosed ownership of more than one residential property but failed to clearly specify their use, we decided their status based on the number of properties, location and other factors. Our count also included properties owned by legislator spouses, because records show some lawmakers have transferred properties to them.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
3h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
17h ago
The Latest
Our reporting
Grim statistics
Our reporting
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top