How AJC counted landlord legislators

In theory, the number of legislators who are residential landlords should be easy to count. In practice, it’s not.
Under state law, elected officials must file personal finance disclosures with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission that list their businesses, employment, investments and real estate. But these disclosures can be vague or exclude properties owned through a corporation.
We hoped to get clarification from the lawmakers themselves, but most did not reply to our emails.
To make our estimate, we used local and state property records to confirm property ownership, establish its use, and identify real estate listed under the name of a lawmaker’s business. When possible, we checked out-of-state properties as well. If a lawmaker disclosed ownership of more than one residential property but failed to clearly specify their use, we decided their status based on the number of properties, location and other factors. Our count also included properties owned by legislator spouses, because records show some lawmakers have transferred properties to them.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times