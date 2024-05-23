Georgia health insurance by the numbers

290,000: The estimated number of poor Georgia adults who are currently uninsured and could be covered if Georgia were to expand Medicaid. That can be done either by buying them Medicaid government insurance, or using the Medicaid expansion money to buy them private ACA health plans.

4,400: The approximate number of poor Georgia adults covered so far by Gov. Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion plan, Pathways to Coverage. It approves Medicaid government insurance for poor adults who work or perform other activities 80 hours a month.

709,000: This is the number of Georgia adults just above the federal poverty line (from 100% to 138% of the federal poverty level) who are signed up this year for private plans on the ACA marketplace. In states that don’t expand Medicaid, the federal government automatically offers these people subsidized ACA plans.