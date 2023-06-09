X

Georgia GOP convention 2023

Info Boxes

- Georgia GOP convention now ‘ground-zero for Trump’s defense’

- Fulton prosecutors eyeing Trump appearance at GOP convention

- PODCAST: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton3h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
3h ago

Georgia tax take down in May, but another healthy surplus likely
38m ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
1h ago
The Latest
Read Part 1 of “The Dancer”
‘The Dancer’ will continue
How Atlanta’s share of the training center cost skyrocketed
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
7h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top