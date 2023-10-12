GDC’s statement

“Just one example of many occurred two weeks ago when an individual was arrested, having more than five pounds of methamphetamine, 268 grams of ecstasy, 45 cellphones and a drone intended for introduction into our facilities,” the statement from spokesperson Joan Heath says.

Shakedowns within the prisons during the 2023 fiscal year found 43 grams of cocaine, more than 9,100 grams of meth, 5,881 pills and more than 30,500 grams of THC (marijuana).

“Our protocols and security measures intercept attempts to smuggle contraband – including drugs – into our facilities,” Heath wrote. “As attempts by criminals to infiltrate our facilities evolve, our protocols, detection methods and intercept prevention operations also evolve. This is a constant effort that continues to net results.”