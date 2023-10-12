BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport

GDC’s statement

Info Boxes

In response to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Georgia Department of Corrections said it works aggressively to keep drugs out of its facilities.

“Just one example of many occurred two weeks ago when an individual was arrested, having more than five pounds of methamphetamine, 268 grams of ecstasy, 45 cellphones and a drone intended for introduction into our facilities,” the statement from spokesperson Joan Heath says.

Shakedowns within the prisons during the 2023 fiscal year found 43 grams of cocaine, more than 9,100 grams of meth, 5,881 pills and more than 30,500 grams of THC (marijuana).

“Our protocols and security measures intercept attempts to smuggle contraband – including drugs – into our facilities,” Heath wrote. “As attempts by criminals to infiltrate our facilities evolve, our protocols, detection methods and intercept prevention operations also evolve. This is a constant effort that continues to net results.”

Editors' Picks

Judge denies bid to block Georgia voting law, including drop box limits2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

NEW DETAILS: Cab driver, Delta worker, police officer stabbed at Atlanta airport
25m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia names top-performing and improved Title I schools
1h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
1h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
59m ago
The Latest
The AJC’s Guide to Atlanta Comfort Food
Partners in crime: Guards accused of helping inmates get contraband
Georgia not among strike states
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
3h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
6h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top