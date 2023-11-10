GDC responds to the AJC’s investigation

Here are excerpts from spokesperson Joan Heath’s response to the AJC’s request for comments for this story. Other responses are included in the article.

Staffing problems: “Correctional staffing challenges, and law enforcement staffing in general, is an issue not only in Georgia but across the country. While challenging, however, we are always actively recruiting internally via social media and our website, along with conducting job fairs and hiring events, with an average of 160 job fairs conducted each month.” The GDC said it is now hiring an average of 125 correctional officers each month and is hiring more staff members than it’s losing. The agency said turnover rates are also trending in the right direction, declining from 47.8% in FY 2022 to a projected 35.7% for FY2024.

Violence: “It is important to note that our population consists of 74% violent offense convictions with almost 30% who are gang affiliated.” The agency said it is prepared to handle increasing number of gang-affiliated offenders through technology, innovative systems, offender programming and its committed staff.

Current conditions and successes: Commissioner Tyrone Oliver believes things are going well within the state’s prison system “when you consider that our staff work in the most dangerous ‘communities’ in Georgia.” The GDC said it is providing opportunities for success upon release, including high numbers of GEDs, completions of career, technical and higher education programs and behavioral/cognitive programming. “While we remain committed to running safe and secure facilities, the small percentage of the population on which you are focusing does not represent the agency as a whole, whether referencing staff or offenders, and this successful majority should be commended for their efforts.”