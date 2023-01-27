X
Dark Mode Toggle

From 1988: ‘The Color of Money’

Info Boxes

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s groundbreaking investigation “The Color of Money”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Violence will not be tolerated
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta United still working on signings
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta United still working on signings
2h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency
10h ago
The Latest
More on this series
Tell us your story
AJC poll January 2023
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
4h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top