Free Press / Lawrence Free State High School / April 28, 2023

‘Outraged. Afraid. Numb.’

So many students are outraged, afraid and frankly numb from the constant fatal shootings. However, the government has been negligent on the issue of gun safety and should be held accountable.

I continue to wonder how such a preventable act of violence still lives on in students’ lives. I ask for you to see us and how scared we are. I ask for you to hold those accountable for neglecting to protect [us].