Follow AJC at the SEC game!

Info Boxes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have a team of 12 reporters, photographers and videographers at Saturday’s SEC Championship to document the pre-game hype, all the action on the field, and the post-game reaction. Most importantly, we will be there every step of the way to cover what it all means in the crucial game between firece rivals.

>> Live updates before and during the game

Key things to know about the game | Downtown Atlanta fan guide

Full coverage of Alabama vs. UGA in the SEC Championship Dec. 2

How Follow the AJC: On Social media, follow Chip Towers, Sarah K. Spencer and AJC Sports on X, the former Twitter; AJC on Facebook; AJCnews on Instagram; and the AJC on Youtube. During the game: Gabe Burns will be live-blogging

As we have all season long, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will offer full coverage of UGA across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app and the print and ePaper editions.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top