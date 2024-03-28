Final Day at the 2024 Georgia Legislature

Today is the final day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 40-day session, or Sine Die

You can track the day’s action at ajc.com/politics/. Listen to the Politically Georgia podcast, live at 10 a.m., or later on demand

Check on the status of top bills and resolutions we are watching on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bill Tracker at ajc.com/bill-tracker.

- Okefenokee mining pause measure faces backlash in Georgia Senate

- Georgia lawmakers leave library bill on the shelf

How to watch online: Go to legis.ga.gov and look for the links under “Upcoming Events.” Many committee meetings of both chambers are streamed online. Video from the House or Senate chamber are listed as Floor Session.

Visit the Georgia Legislative Navigator from the AJC to learn more about a legislator or details on a specific bill. To learn more about how your Georgia laws are passed, and who passes them, visit the AJC Citizen Guide.

What’s next: Bills that receive final passage must still be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp to become law.

Top politics news, delivered: Sign up for the subscriber-only Politically Georgia newsletter or the Politically Georgia P.M. Update for news by email.