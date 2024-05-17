Explore health and wellness for 2024

You’re not getting any younger. But eating better and exercising can make you feel younger and live longer. That’s why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Health & Wellness section in the May 26 print edition focuses on aging healthfully. Learn how to discover your fitness age, keep your memory sharp, develop a legacy mindset and so much more.

Ready to get started now? Read these stories in the Health and Wellness page on ajc.com.

You may also enjoy more wellness articles in Health News and Pulse, the AJC’s news for nurses in the Southeast.