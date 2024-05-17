BreakingNews
Biden sets Saturday event in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech
Info Boxes

Explore health and wellness for 2024

You’re not getting any younger. But eating better and exercising can make you feel younger and live longer. That’s why The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Health & Wellness section in the May 26 print edition focuses on aging healthfully. Learn how to discover your fitness age, keep your memory sharp, develop a legacy mindset and so much more.

Ready to get started now? Read these stories in the Health and Wellness page on ajc.com.

You may also enjoy more wellness articles in Health News and Pulse, the AJC’s news for nurses in the Southeast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Biden sets Saturday event in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech
1h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy
1h ago

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy
1h ago

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation
22m ago
The Latest
How we got the story
The Brown v Board decision, 70 years later
BY THE NUMBERS
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

70TH ANNIVERSARY
After Brown decision, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Airman Roger Fortson’s family prepares for his funeral in Atlanta
1h ago
Last day of early voting! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide