Examples of invalid and undetermined signatures

To analyze the sample of 1,000 signatures, the news organization partners did not attempt to verify signatures. Instead, they sought to verify if a person was an eligible petitioner — someone who currently lives in Atlanta, is registered to vote and was registered in Atlanta the last citywide municipal election in November 2021.

Names and addresses were matched with voter information and signers were given a value of Valid, Invalid or Undetermined.

Below are a few examples of signatures that were found to be Invalid or Undetermined. We have blurred the names and addresses here, where appropriate.