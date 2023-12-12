BreakingNews
Gainesville High baseball player dies after accidental batting cage head injury

Examples of invalid and undetermined signatures

Info Boxes

To analyze the sample of 1,000 signatures, the news organization partners did not attempt to verify signatures. Instead, they sought to verify if a person was an eligible petitioner — someone who currently lives in Atlanta, is registered to vote and was registered in Atlanta the last citywide municipal election in November 2021.

Names and addresses were matched with voter information and signers were given a value of Valid, Invalid or Undetermined.

Below are a few examples of signatures that were found to be Invalid or Undetermined. We have blurred the names and addresses here, where appropriate.

“Undetermined” example

In this instance, the name and address did not match voter data, and there were multiple other people with that name living in Atlanta, making a name match difficult.

ajc.com

“Invalid” example: Not a valid Atlanta address

In this instance, the address listed was outside of Atlanta (in this case, Stone Mountain), thus rendering the signer inelligible to sign the petition.

ajc.com

“Invalid” example: Signer not on the Atlanta 2021 registration list

In this instance, signer gave an Atlanta address, which could be correct today. However, 2021 voter data shows that the same signer was listed at another address outside Atlanta (Powder Springs) in that year.

ajc.com

“Invalid” example: Illegible name and address

Some names and addresses were simply too difficult to read for verification purposes.

ajc.com

SOURCE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of petitions provided by Atlanta City Clerk’s Office

CREDIT: Pete Corson & Charles Minshew/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa