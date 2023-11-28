Everyday Heroes: How you can help Georgia nonprofits

In addition to the Empty Stocking Fund supported each holiday season by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its readers, we have profiled various nonprofits and service organizations that help metro Atlanta and Georgia residents.

This place we call home is filled with ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary feats. Their selfless acts make this region so special – and they bring out the best in all of us. Our “Everyday Heroes” series shares their inspiring stories, celebrates their accomplishments and offers ways that you can help.

Take a look at the good work being done and learn how you can help.