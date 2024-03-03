Election 2024 includes two primaries

The 2024 election year will include two primaries for voters in metro Atlanta and Georgia. The presidential primary is set for March 12, one week after Super Tuesday primaries in a number of states.
The second primary in Georgia will be May 21 for candidates seeking state and local offices and U.S. Congress. The ballot will also include candidates for county commission and the Georgia Legislature, among others, and some local referendums.
Here are key dates for the state and local primary:
- March 4-8: Candidates file paperwork to qualify for the primary.
- March 4: The first date voters can request absentee ballots.
- April 22: Voter registration deadline.
- April 29: Early in-person voting begins.
- May 21: Election day for the state and local primary. Runoff date would be June 18.
